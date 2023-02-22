Left Menu

JD(U) candidate's nephew found dead in Nagaland

While the other person returned home later, Imkongchibas body was found by a road in a forested area on Wednesday, a police officer said.The JDU nominee, who went to the spot, pointed his fingers at his political rivals.They might be involved in some way...

PTI | Mokokchung | Updated: 22-02-2023 19:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:32 IST
The nephew of a JD(U) candidate was found dead in poll-bound Nagaland's Mokokchung district on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Imkongchiba, was the nephew of JD(U) candidate Chalukumba Ao from Koridang constituency.

''He and another person, both residents of Chungtia village, were reported missing since Tuesday night. While the other person returned home later, Imkongchiba's body was found by a road in a forested area on Wednesday,'' a police officer said.

The JD(U) nominee, who went to the spot, pointed his fingers at his political rivals.

''They might be involved in some way... We don't know much yet, only that some miscreants were involved. Police must find out the truth,'' he said.

The BJP and NPF are also contesting from the seat, besides an Independent candidate. Elections to the 60-member assembly will be held on February 27 and votes will be counted on March 2.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

