Russian aggression challenges Europe's security, Polish president says
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 19:40 IST
Russian aggression in Ukraine has changed the security situation in Europe, Polish President Andrzej Duda told the Warsaw meeting of the Bucharest 9 countries with U.S. President Joe Biden.
Duda said NATO allies needed to think about the next steps ahead of the alliance summit due to be held later this year.
