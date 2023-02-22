Left Menu

If Congress again forms govt in Rajasthan, schemes will be further strengthened: Ashok Gehlot

He also attacked the BJP, the main Opposition party in the state, saying these people stop the work of old schemes as soon as the government changes.The chief minister, after a meeting to discuss time-bound completion of programmes announced in the Budget-2023, told reporters that if my Congress government repeats, schemes like the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme will be strengthened.This was the last budget of the present government as the state is going to assembly elections later this year.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 20:32 IST
If Congress again forms govt in Rajasthan, schemes will be further strengthened: Ashok Gehlot
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that if the Congress is reelected in Rajasthan, the party's government would further strengthen existing programmes such as the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme. He also attacked the BJP, the main Opposition party in the state, saying ''these people stop the work of old schemes as soon as the government changes''.

The chief minister, after a meeting to discuss time-bound completion of programmes announced in the Budget-2023, told reporters that ''if my (Congress) government repeats, schemes like the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme will be strengthened''.

This was the last budget of the present government as the state is going to assembly elections later this year. Rajasthan has not repeated a government in nearly three decades.

Referring to the delay in the Barmer refinery project, Gehlot said losses occur if there is a change in government after every five years.

''If the government had not changed, by now the refinery would have been completed, the petrochemical complex would have been completed, production would have started, lakhs of people would have been benefited. This is the disadvantage of changing governments,'' he said.

''These people (the BJP) stop the work of old schemes as soon as the government changes. We do not stop the work of any of their plans... Our approach is different. That's why I repeatedly ask the public to get our government repeated so that schemes that I have brought this time can be strengthened in the coming times,'' Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri's recent visit to Rajasthan, he said this will continue as ''they (the BJP) don't have any other work to do''.

The chief minister claimed that plans and programmes brought by his government would soon be part of manifestoes of political parties across country.

''I want that I work as the 'pratham sevak''' and keep on bringing ''wonderful'' schemes that otherwise would have never come, he said.

Gehlot also accused Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat of being involved in the alleged Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society scam.

Shekhawat is trying to mislead the public, while the Special Operation Group (SOG) probe has accused him under the same sections as the other arrested accused, the chief minister said.

Gehlot demanded Enforcement Directorate action in the case. ''Shekhawat, his father, his wife and his brothers-in-law... accused in this,'' Gehlot said. ''Several people are lodged in jail. The prime minister should get the allegations probed against him (Shekhawat),'' the Congress leader said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

NASA/ESA spacecraft sees Mercury transit across Sun's face | Watch video

 Global
2
Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recycling and Water Conservation with Bisleri Greener Promise

Bisleri International Unveils its 2025 Sustainability Goals for Plastic Recy...

 India
3
PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

PREVIEW-Nigeria presidential election to test dominant parties

 Nigeria
4
JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

JLR India appoints Rajan Amba as managing director

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency: A Game-Changer for Finance

Blockchain vs IOTA: Understanding the Fundamental Differences

The Dark Side of Technology: Navigating the Threat of Cybercrime

The Evolution of Digital Payments: From Online Shopping to Contactless Payments

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023