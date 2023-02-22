Following are the top stories at 2100 hrs: NATION DEL54 MOE-LD AGE-ELIGIBILITY **** Govt asks all states, UTs to make 6 years minimum age for Class 1 admission New Delhi: The Ministry of Education has directed all states and Union Territories to fix the minimum age for admission in Class 1 as six years, officials said on Wednesday. **** DEL97 POL-RAHUL-LDALL OPPOSITION **** Amid opposition unity talks, Rahul slams TMC in poll-bound Meghalaya; Mamata Banerjee-led party hits back Shillong/New Delhi: Amid opposition unity talks, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked the TMC alleging it was fighting elections in Meghalaya to ensure the BJP comes to power in the state, drawing a sharp reaction from the Mamata Banerjee-led party. **** DEL61 DL-MCD-2NDLD MAYOR **** Delhi gets its mayor in AAP's Shelly Oberoi New Delhi: Nearly two-and-a-half months after the civic body polls, Delhi on Wednesday got its mayor with Aam Aadmi Party candidate Shelly Oberoi defeating BJP's Rekha Gupta in the much-anticipated election on Wednesday. **** DEL95 MHA-2NDLD SISODIA **** MHA grants CBI sanction to prosecute Sisodia in 'collection of political intelligence' case New Delhi: In more trouble for Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the Centre cleared the way for the registration of a new case against the AAP leader by giving sanction for prosecution to the CBI over alleged illegal collection of ''political intelligence'' through a Delhi government department. **** DEL94 LDALL-UP BUDGET **** UP Budget seeks to make state 'atmanirbhar', opposition calls it 'directionless' Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a Rs 6.9 lakh crore budget, saying it aimed to make the state 'atmanirbhar', or self-reliant, as it headed towards becoming a USD 1 trillion economy. **** BOM20 GJ-HC-BRIDGE COLLAPSE-LD COMPENSATION **** HC asks Oreva to pay Rs 10 lakh 'interim' payout to kin of deceased Ahmedabad: The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday directed clock manufacturing firm Oreva Group, the company that maintained the Morbi suspension bridge which collapsed killing 135 people in October last year, to pay Rs 10 lakh as ''interim'' compensation to the kin of each deceased and Rs 2 lakh to each injured within four weeks. **** DEL77 CLIMATE SUMMIT LD PM **** Environment conservation is commitment and not compulsion for India: PM Modi New Delhi: Environment conservation is a commitment and not a compulsion for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, asserting he believes development and nature can go hand-in-hand. **** DEL85 CLIMATE CHANGE-UAE-LD INDIA **** UAE willing to contribute to India's 500-GW clean energy goal: COP28 president-designate Al Jaber New Delhi: The UAE will explore all opportunities of partnership with India to contribute to New Delhi's high-growth-low-carbon pathway, Sultan Al Jaber, the COP28 president-designate, said on Wednesday. **** DEL92 INDIA-ISRAEL-2NDLD ENVOY **** India, Israel keen on finalising FTA New Delhi: Israel's handing over of the strategic port of Haifa to the Adani Group is a reflection of the country's trust in India, Israeli Ambassador Naor Gilon said on Wednesday, over three weeks after the Indian company acquired the port. **** DEL89 KHARGE-OPPN **** Congress, together with friendly parties, will form govt collectively: Kharge New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said the Congress, together with friendly parties, will form the government collectively in 2024. **** BUSINESS DEL88 BIZ-LD ALL MPC **** Inflation top concern for majority of MPC members, 2 voted against rate hike Mumbai: Majority of members of the high-powered Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank were concerned about heightened inflation even as two panellists raised objections against an increase in the benchmark interest rate, according to the minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday. **** LEGAL LGD23 SC-SHIV SENA-LD EC **** SC refuses to stay EC order recognising Shinde faction as real Shiv Sena New Delhi: In a jolt to the Uddhav Thackeray camp, the Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to stay the Election Commission order recognising Maharashtra Chief Eknath Shinde-led bloc as the real Shiv Sena and alloting the party's original 'bow and arrow' poll symbol to it. **** LGD25 SC-MAHARASHTRA-SHIV SENA-GOVERNOR **** Governors' active role disturbing polity of states: Uddhav faction tells SC New Delhi: The Uddhav Thackeray faction told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that governors are actively playing a role which is disturbing the polity of the states, while slamming the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for administering the oath to Eknath Shinde as the chief minister on June 30, 2022. **** FOREIGN FGN62 SINOINDIA-3RDLD TALKS **** Eastern Ladakh row: India, China discuss proposal for disengagement in remaining friction points Beijing/New Delhi: India and China on Wednesday held diplomatic talks in Beijing and discussed proposals for disengagement in the remaining friction points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh in an ''open and constructive manner'', but there was no indication of any breakthrough. By K J M Varma ****

