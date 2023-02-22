Left Menu

"No dispute over Ramcharitmanas": Mahant Kamal Nayan Das

Kamal Nayan Das also said alleged Congress that it has made the Hindus "second-grade citizens".

ANI | Updated: 22-02-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2023 21:52 IST
Kamal Nayan Das (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid continuous row over the Hindu epic Ramcharitmanas, Mahant Kamal Nayan Das - heir to Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das - on Wednesday said that there is no dispute regarding the religious book as all controversies happening in the country is only "vote bank politics". "There is no dispute regarding the Ramcharitmanas. All this is being done only for vote politics," Das said while talking to reporters on Wednesday.

Further, hitting out at the Congress party over its leader's remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's father, he said that they are "fools". "All of them are foolish people. They are descendants of Ghiyasuddin, neither they have any caste nor do they have any religion. They (Congress) have never been nation friendly," he further said.

Kamal Nayan Das also said Congress made Hindus "second-grade citizens". "They are anti-nationals. They made Hindus second-grade citizens. These people have played with the nation as much as no one has done," the mahant said.

Recently, addressing a press conference on February 17, Congress' Pawan Khera attacked the government over the Hindenburg-Adani row. Khera said when a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) could be set up by former Prime Ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, "what is the problem of Narendra Gautamdas, sorry....Narendra Damodardas Modi".

He is seen in the video asking if the PM's name has "Gautamdas" or Damodardas and is told the correct name. "Name is Damodardas but deeds are of Gautamdas," Khera said. With a furore over his remarks, Khera later said in a tweet that he got confused.

"I genuinely got confused whether it is Damodardas or Gautam Das...," Khera had said in his tweet on February 17. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

