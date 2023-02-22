JJP MLA, opposition legislators raise issue of bad roads in Haryana

Ruling JJP MLA Ram Kumar Gautam and other opposition legislators on Wednesday raised the issue of bad condition of roads in their respective constituencies during the Haryana assembly session here. Taking part in the debate on Governor's address, Gautam first praised the Manohar Lal Khattar government on several issues, including giving jobs to youths purely on merit basis. He even lauded the previous Congress government, saying development work was done under the previous regime as well. Switching gears, the JJP MLA from Narnaund, then targeted his own party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, who was not present in the House at that time.

''Dushyant Chautala is not present here right now. He and his father both had come to Narnaund (earlier), many months have passed now... They had said they would visit regularly,'' he said. ''... Narnaund had a key role in Dushyant's victory,'' he said. Hitting out at Chautala, the JJP legislator said, ''Arrey bhai, kaam kar, kaam nahi kar raha bilkul, sari sadke khatam hai, bahut bara nuksan ho raha hai (my brother please work, you are not working at all. Roads are in a bad condition and it is leading to huge losses)''. Congress MLA B B Batra, who was speaking during the Question Hour, also pointed toward the pathetic condition of roads in his Rohtak constituency and accused the state government of discriminating against the region. A few other opposition MLAs also raised the matter of bad roads in the House. Later during the Zero Hour, Batra said thousands of state government employees are demanding restoration of the Old Pension Scheme and that the ruling dispensation should listen to them. Responding to the matter, Chautala, who later attended the House, said the new pension scheme was implemented by the previous Congress government in the state. Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the present regime should rectify it by implementing the Old Pension Scheme. Congress MLA from Rewari, Chiranjeev Rao said the law and order situation in Haryana has worsened under the present regime. ''In 2015, a total of 1,000 incidents of rapes took place in the state which have now doubled. Every day, 25 heinous crimes are reported in the state,'' he said. Rao also demanded a law against mob lynching.

