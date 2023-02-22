Russia's war on Ukraine latest: China, Russia deepen ties

China pledged a deeper partnership with Russia on Wednesday while U.S. President Joe Biden reaffirmed security assurances for NATO's "frontline" eastern members, highlighting global tensions as the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine approaches. DIPLOMACY

* Russia will stick to agreed limits on nuclear missiles and keep informing the United States about changes in its deployments, a senior defence official said, despite the suspension of its last remaining arms control treaty with Washington. * U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO's eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, which he called a "big mistake".

* Russia said that it was studying a newly released paper on Beijing's Global Security Initiative (GSI), Chinese leader Xi Jinping's flagship security proposal. * Ukraine has not violated any agreements by deepening the Bystre Canal on the Danube to increase food exports from its river ports, and is ready to show Romania the work it has carried out, a senior Ukrainian official said on Wednesday.

Romania said this week it was concerned by signs that neighbouring Ukraine was dredging the canal that slices through a shared, ecologically sensitive coastal region, and asked if it could check the site. SANCTIONS

* European Union countries did not reach agreement on Wednesday about new sanctions against Russia, and planned more talks to have the package ready for the one-year anniversary of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine on Friday, diplomats said. * India does not want G20 nations to discuss additional sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, government sources said on Wednesday, as it hosts a meeting of the bloc's finance chiefs at which the United States and allies were set to push for further action.

* The Olympics cannot be divisive and exclude athletes, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said, defending its plan to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to qualify for the Paris 2024 summer Olympics. FIGHTING

* Two civilians were killed in Russian shelling of the Kherson region in southern Ukraine, and two were wounded in a missile strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv, regional officials said. * Two civilians were wounded in a Russian missile strike on Wednesday on industrial facilities in Kharkiv, the biggest city in eastern Ukraine, local officials said.

* Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin took a bitter public feud with the top army brass to a new level, publishing a grisly image of dozens of his fighters he said had been killed after being deprived of ammunition. * Near Bakhmut, the focal point of Russian advances in the eastern region of Donetsk, 18 towns and villages came under fire, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement on Tuesday night.

ANNIVERSARY * Ukraine's Zelenskiy has defied Putin against the odds, a year into war.

* Putin, secure in power, has set the stage for a long and draining war. * A year on from Russia's invasion, Ukraine and its government have not just survived. They've fought back.

* Toughened by war's scars, Kyiv presses on while Russia attacks * Hairdresser by day, drone hunter by night helps defend skies over Ukraine

* Russian defence chief keeps job despite Ukraine routs thanks to Putin OPINION

