AAP's 'villain' Atishi orchestrated violence in MCD House: BJP

Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 10:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 10:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP took a dig at AAP MLA Atishi on Saturday, calling her a ''villain'' and accusing her of orchestrating a ruckus during elections for the six-member standing committee in the MCD House.

Sharing a mock-up film poster with morphed pictures of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Atishi and Durgesh Pathak alongside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi, the Delhi BJP tweeted in Hindi, ''AAP's 'khalnayika' who orchestrated violence and dictatorship in the House.'' There was no immediate reaction from the MLA or the AAP. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House witnessed high-decibel protests by the BJP councillors after Oberoi declared that a vote cast during the election was ''invalid''. The bedlam turned into pandemonium as violent clashes broke out between councillors from the two parties. Oberoi had barely started to announce the results when the ruckus began.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

