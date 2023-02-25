Germany's Scholz wants to deepen relationship with India

Germany Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he wants to deepen his nation's relationship with India as he meets for a fourth time with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday.

"India and Germany have very good relations and want to deepen them. That will be the topic of our talks and, importantly, peace in the world," Scholz said on Twitter.

