Left Menu

PDP takes out protest march against imposition of property tax in J-K

The tax rates will be five per cent of taxable annual value for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties, it stated.Dozens of Peoples Democratic Party PDP activists led by Suhail Bukhari, its chief spokesperson, took out a protest march from the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 25-02-2023 13:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 13:34 IST
PDP takes out protest march against imposition of property tax in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

The PDP on Saturday took out a protest march to demand roll-back of the Jammu and Kashmir administration's decision to impose property tax in the Union Territory.

The Union Territory administration on Tuesday ordered the imposition of property tax in municipal areas from April 1. The tax rates will be five per cent of taxable annual value for residential properties and six per cent for commercial properties, it stated.

Dozens of People's Democratic Party (PDP) activists led by Suhail Bukhari, its chief spokesperson, took out a protest march from the party headquarters near Sher-e-Kashmir Park here. The party activists raised slogans against the imposition of the property tax and demanded its roll-back. The protesters tried to march towards the Lal Chowk city centre but were stopped by a contingent of police near the Traffic Headquarters. They later turned back and dispersed.

Speaking to reporters, Bukhari alleged that the government was trying to economically weaken the people of Jammu and Kashmir. ''First, our political rights were taken away, then democracy was buried here, poor people were harassed in the name of demolition and their houses bulldozed. ''Now the property tax. The economic situation in Jammu and Kashmir has become worse in the last five years. There is no employment (generation), industrial sector here is weak,'' he said.

The PDP chief spokesperson said the administration should have held people's hand ''but, contrary to that, the BJP government is trying to further the troubles of the people''. He demanded that the government roll back the decision.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023