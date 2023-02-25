Nitish joined hands with Congress, RJD for his PM ambitions: Shah
He has become avsarwaadi opportunist from being vikaswaadi pro-development for his Prime Ministerial ambitions, he said.Enough of Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram, the BJPs doors are closed forever for Nitish, he said.The Union home minister recalled that the BJP had won far greater number of seats in the last assembly polls than the JDU but Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his promise to back Kumar for another term in office.Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJPs principal strategist, said, Nitish and Lalu cannot pull Bihar out of the vortex of backwardness.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has joined hands with the Congress and the RJD, after dumping the BJP, for realising his Prime Ministerial ambitions, which he keeps having ''every three years''.
Addressing a rally at Lauria in West Champaran district, the senior BJP leader claimed that the JD(U) supremo has agreed to make RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav the next chief minister and asserted that he should announce when he intends to do so.
Shah, who was speaking in Balmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, charged Kumar with plunging Bihar into 'jungle raj' for which the latter used to blame the previous Congress and RJD rule and that the BJP was now disgusted with the former ally's flip flops and its ''doors are closed forever''.
''After fighting his entire life, since the days of Jay Prakash Narayan, against the Congress and 'jungle raj', Nitish Kumar has allied with Lalu's RJD and Sonia Gandhi's Congress. He has become 'avsarwaadi' (opportunist) from being 'vikaswaadi' (pro-development) for his Prime Ministerial ambitions,'' he said.
''Enough of 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram', the BJP's doors are closed forever for Nitish,'' he said.
The Union home minister recalled that the BJP had won far greater number of seats in the last assembly polls than the JD(U) but Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his promise to back Kumar for another term in office.
Shah, who is widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, said, ''Nitish and Lalu cannot pull Bihar out of the vortex of backwardness. It is high time that the BJP formed its own government in the state with full majority. The tone can be set in the next Lok Sabha polls.'' He said the ''unholy alliance'' of JD(U) and RJD was like oil and water.
''Nitish Kumar can't stop demographic change in the border areas of Bihar. Elect Narendra Modi again in 2024 with two-third majority and we will put brakes on such attempts,'' he said.
In his speech that lasted nearly half an hour, Shah also touched upon bold steps such as the surgical strike, the Balakot air strike, abrogation of Article 370 and ban on Islamist organisation PFI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amit Shah to visit Karnataka today
During the past seven decades in internal security, we have seen several ups and downs and also several challenging times: Amit Shah.
After 8 years, the government was to a large extent successful in controlling terror incidents in J&K, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism: Amit Shah.
Under the leadership of the Indian government agencies, police forces of the entire country carried out a successful operation in a single day against an organisation like PFI and succeeded: Amit Shah.
During those challenging times, more than 36,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives: Amit Shah.