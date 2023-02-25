Germany's Scholz to get "personally involved" in India trade agreement
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday that he and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were committed to making a free trade deal between India and the European Union finally happen.
"It's an important topic and I'll get personally involved," Scholz said.
