J-K LG hands over job appointment letter to wife of Kashmiri Pandit killed by terrorists

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 15:58 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday handed over a government job appointment letter to Suneeta Pandith, wife of Suneel Pandith, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian last year.

The LG handed over the appointment letter to Suneeta at Raj Bhavan here in the presence of her family members, an official spokesperson said.

He said the LG assured the family of all possible assistance from the administration.

Suneel was shot dead by terrorists in his apple orchard in Chotipora area of Shopian on August 16 last year. His brother was also injured in the attack.

