Leaders convey their condolence to bereaved Panneerselvam

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and several other leaders on Saturday conveyed their condolence to deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, whose mother has passed away.

On his Twitter handle, Stalin said he was anguished to learn the death of Panneerselvam's mother and conveyed his sympathies and condolence to the former Chief Minister. MDMK general secretary Vaiko said he spoke to Panneerselvam over phone and expressed his condolence. O Palaniammal (95) died on February 24 at Periakulam in Theni District.

BJP state president K Annamalai, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) chief G K Vasan, CPI State secretary R Mutharasan, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader Dr S Ramadoss, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dhinakarn were among the leaders who have condoled the death of Panneerselvam's mother.

