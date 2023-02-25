Left Menu

BJP-led Centre, AAP govt responsible for 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Punjab: Cong

PTI | Navaraipur | Updated: 25-02-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 17:34 IST
BJP-led Centre, AAP govt responsible for 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Punjab: Cong
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP-led Centre and the AAP government in Punjab of being responsible for the ''deteriorating'' law and order situation in the state and alleged they were working in collusion.

The Congress' reaction came after radical preacher Amritpal Singh's supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, broke though barricades and stormed into a police station complex in Ajnala on Thursday, camping there till they were ''assured'' that Singh's arrested aide would be released.

Singh's aide and kidnapping accused Lovepreet Singh 'Toofan' walked out of jail Friday.

A large police force kept a watch but refrained from taking any action as the preacher, often described as a Khalistan sympathiser, and other protesters stayed put at the Ajnala police station for hours.

''First, we want to ask Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann...on one hand you are holding an investment summit and on the other near the border disinvestment is happening. If such a situation arises how investments will come,” Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa said at a press briefing on the sidelines of the Congress' 85th plenary session here.

''This is a complete failure and I want to assure the people of Punjab that the Congress was standing with them, is standing with them and those forces that want to weaken Punjab and India, we will stand strongly against them,'' said Bajwa flanked by Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and other leaders from Punjab.

He alleged that the central and state governments are working in collusion and are responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the Centre wants that Punjab's situation deteriorates and it is able to establish its rule there and it is able to establish itself dominantly.

A local court ordered Toofan's discharge from Amritsar Central Jail, basing its decision on an appeal filed by the police. In a volte-face, the police had submitted that their investigations did not indicate that Toofan was at the spot where the alleged abduction took place.

Critics see Toofan's release as a sign of the state's Aam Aadmi Party government succumbing to pressure from Sikh radicals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023