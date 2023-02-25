Left Menu

Campaign for Nagaland Assembly election ends

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 25-02-2023 18:11 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 18:11 IST
Campaign for Nagaland Assembly election ends
  • Country:
  • India

Public meetings, roadshows and door-to-door visits formed part of the Nagaland Assembly election campaigning that ended in the northeastern state on Saturday evening. Over 13 lakh people are eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates, including four women and 19 independents, in 59 out of a total of 60 seats. The Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district has been won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi. Polling will be held from 7 am to 4 pm on February 27 while counting of votes will be taken up on March 2.

The ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The NDPP had allied with the BJP and formed the government in the northeastern state in 2018, with backing from the JD(U) and an Independent. In 2021, the Naga People's Front (NPF) joined the ruling NDPP-led alliance to form an all-party government named United Democratic Alliance (UDA). The NDPP-BJP is seeking a mandate for the second term with Neiphiu Rio of the NDPP as the chief ministerial candidate for the alliance.

The high-voltage campaign by the BJP saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president J P Nadda, Union ministers Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiran Rijiju, John Barla, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other leaders of the saffron party addressing public rallies.

NDPP campaigners, headed by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, also reached out to almost all the constituencies.

The NPF which won 26 seats in the last Assembly polls has fielded candidates in 22 seats but one of them withdrew on Friday leaving 21 in the fray.

NPF leader Kuzholuzo Nienu has declared he is open to post-poll arrangements with other parties and candidates.

Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants. The grand old party asserted it would not align with the BJP to form the next government but would join any like-minded secular front.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed an election rally in Dimapur while party MP Shashi Tharoor addressed a rally in Kohima. National People's Party (NPP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have fielded 12 candidates each.

Newbie in Nagaland politics, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) has put up as many as 16 candidates while the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has fielded eight aspirants.

Others include the Janata Dal (United) – 7, Rashtriya Janata Dal – 3, CPI and the Rising People's Party – 1 each.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023