PM Modi, Chancellor Scholz interact with top CEOs on ways to boost economic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from Indian and German companies on Saturday to discuss ways to deepen economic ties.The focus areas for mutual cooperation include digital transformation, financial technology, IT and telecom.Chancellor OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 18:30 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz interacted with top executives from Indian and German companies on Saturday to discuss ways to deepen economic ties.

The focus areas for mutual cooperation include digital transformation, financial technology, IT and telecom.

''Chancellor @OlafScholz and I met top CEOs to discuss ways to strengthen economic relations between our nations. Sectors like digital transformation, FinTech, IT and Telecom featured prominently in the meeting,'' Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Scholz arrived in Delhi on Saturday on a two-day visit to India, his first to the country after he became the German chancellor in December 2021, following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post. Modi and the German Chancellor held wide-ranging talks with a focus on boosting the bilateral ties in the areas of clean energy, trade and new technologies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

