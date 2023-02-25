MP: Death toll in accident involving truck and three parked buses reaches 14

The death toll in an accident in which a cement-laden truck hit three buses parked on the roadside on the Rewa-Satna border in Madhya Pradesh reached 14 on Saturday while at least 60 persons were injured, officials said.

Three persons with serious injuries were flown to Delhi for further treatment. The accident took place around 9 pm on Friday outside a tunnel near Barkhada village, 500 km from Bhopal.

''Fourteen persons were killed and 60 others were injured. Of the injured persons, the condition of three is very serious,'' Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr Rajesh Rajora told PTI.

The passengers in the buses were returning from the Kol Mahakumbh gathering addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday evening in Satna on the occasion of Shabri Mata Jayanti.

Rewa divisional commissioner Anil Suchari said the deceased included ten men and four women. Three seriously injured persons -- two men and a woman -- were taken to Delhi for treatment by air-ambulance.

One of them was airlifted from Khajuraho airport while two others were flown from Satna, he said.

Expressing grief, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, ''The bus accident in Sidhi, MP is anguishing. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I wish the injured a quick recovery. The MP government is providing all possible assistance to all those affected.'' An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, his office tweeted quoting him.

Talking to reporters after meeting injured persons at the Rewa Medical College Hospital late Friday night, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the truck hit the stationary buses as it veered off following a tyre burst.

Two of the buses fell on their sides, injuring their passengers, he said.

The chief minister announced a financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of those killed in the accident, and also said that government jobs will be offered to the kin of the deceased.

Those who suffered serious injuries will be given Rs 2 lakh each, while the other injured persons will be given a compensation of Rs one lakh each, he said.

Eyewitnesses said the truck hit the buses from behind, and one of the buses overturned and fell into a ditch.

The accident took place near Mohania tunnel around 9 pm when the buses had halted for the distribution of food packets to the passengers returning after attending the Mahakumbh, they said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed grief over the accident in a tweet. During a cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Chouhan and other ministers observed two minutes' silence. A video on social media claimed that the dead bodies were transported in a garbage vehicle, but Sidhi Collector Saket Malviya denied it.

The dead bodies were taken respectfully to the villages of the deceased. The administration also arranged their last rites, he said.

Action would be taken against those spreading misleading reports, Malviya added.

Seven of the deceased were from Choubara village while the remaining were from different villages, another official said.

