Left Menu

Congress empty, KCR working to build coalition to take on BJP: Kavitha

Bharat Rashtra Samithi BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday said her father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working to put together a strong front of regional parties to take on the BJP.Her party has good relations with Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, she said, speaking to reporters here.There is only one front, BJP, in the country.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 21:12 IST
Congress empty, KCR working to build coalition to take on BJP: Kavitha
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Saturday said her father, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was working to put together a strong front of regional parties to take on the BJP.

Her party has good relations with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, she said, speaking to reporters here.

''There is only one front, BJP, in the country. The Congress is empty. There is no front or tent (of opposition). We have good relations with Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. KCR (Rao) is working to build a strong alternative of regional parties and that will be the alternative front,'' the Telangana legislator said.

Maharashtra and Telangana have a close bond as the two states share a border of more than 1,000 km and Vidarbha (eastern Maharashtra) is inspired by KCR's leadership, she said.

''Our agenda is people-oriented development. We are looking for a progressive partner like Maharashtra. The state's icons are inspirational. We work for time-bound development,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023