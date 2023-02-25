Newly-appointed governors of various states call on VP Dhankhar
Newly-appointed governors of various states called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday.
The Vice President Secretariat tweeted about the separate courtesy calls.
Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik (retd), Governor of Sikkim Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan, Justice S Abdul Nazeer (retd), Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor of Himachal Pradesh called on the vice president at Upa-Rashtraoati Nivas here.
They were appointed as governors earlier this month.
