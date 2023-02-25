Seven-day International Shivratri Mahotsav in Mandi concludes
The International Shivratri Mahotsav in Mandi reflected the rich culture and heritage of Himachal Pradesh, state minister Jagat Singh Negi said as the seven-day festival concluded on Saturday.
The festival which drew score of devotees ended with a colourful procession. Thousands of devotees dressed in traditional attire participated in the procession, carrying their local deities.
Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development Minister Negi was the chief guest on the occasion.
Speaking at the closing function, Negi said the fair reflects the rich culture and heritage of the hill state.
He reiterated that the state government was committed to fulfilling the ''10 guarantees'' made by the ruling Congress in its manifesto for the assembly polls.
