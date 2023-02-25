Left Menu

Amit Shah visits Patna Sahib gurdwara

Elaborate security arrangements were in place in view of the visit, police said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday visited Patna Sahib gurdwara amid tight security.

Shah visited the gurdwara after addressing a conclave of farmers and labourers in the city.

''Blessed to visit the sacred Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib... a sacred place for every Indian. I prayed for the prosperity and welfare of the country and its people,'' he tweeted. Elaborate security arrangements were in place in view of the visit, police said.

After visiting the gurudwara, he went to the state guest house to chair a meeting of senior Bihar BJP leaders. Shah will return to New Delhi after the meeting. Earlier in the day, he addressed a rally in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha constituency, a BJP stronghold that was given to the JD(U) in 2019 as part of the seat-sharing arrangement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

