ED raids on Cong leaders should not be given political colour: Thakur

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-02-2023 23:06 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 22:41 IST
ED raids on Cong leaders should not be given political colour: Thakur
Union Minister Anurag Thakur ( File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the properties of leaders of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh should not be given political colour. Those who have ''looted'' the country would face action, he said, speaking to reporters here.

Asked about the Congress accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing probe agencies against its political opponents, Thakur said, ''The probe agencies take action against those who indulge in corruption, and those who have not done corruption should not be scared of them.'' India is being made ''corruption-free'' and ''the action should not be given political colour,'' he added.

''If anyone has looted the resources of the state and country, then probe agencies take action,” the minister added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

