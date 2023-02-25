ED raids on Cong leaders should not be given political colour: Thakur
- Country:
- India
Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Saturday said the recent raids by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the properties of leaders of the ruling Congress in Chhattisgarh should not be given political colour. Those who have ''looted'' the country would face action, he said, speaking to reporters here.
Asked about the Congress accusing the BJP-led Union government of misusing probe agencies against its political opponents, Thakur said, ''The probe agencies take action against those who indulge in corruption, and those who have not done corruption should not be scared of them.'' India is being made ''corruption-free'' and ''the action should not be given political colour,'' he added.
''If anyone has looted the resources of the state and country, then probe agencies take action,” the minister added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sports Anurag Thakur
- Congress
- Chhattisgarh
- Youth Affairs
- Thakur
- India
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh: Specially-abled people making electronic devices under Mukhyamantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana
Sitharaman takes "jija, bhatija" jibe at Congress in Lok Sabha, says India will continue to be fastest growing major economy in 2023-24
"Oil bonds are trickery": Sitharaman slams Congress over UPA government decision
Local BJP leader shot dead in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district
ED arrests son of YSR Congress MP in Delhi excise policy money laundering case