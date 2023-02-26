Left Menu

Cong proposes legislation against hate crimes at plenary session in Chhattisgarh

The Congress will bring a legislation against hate crimes in the country if voted to power.The assertion is part of the partys 58-point political resolution that was adopted at its 85th plenary session on Saturday.In its political resolution, the Congress also said, The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind. Unfortunately, the law minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary.

The Congress will bring a legislation against hate crimes in the country if voted to power.

The assertion is part of the party's 58-point political resolution that was adopted at its 85th plenary session on Saturday.

In its political resolution, the Congress also said, ''The judiciary is constantly threatened by direct and indirect measures which create apprehensions in their mind.'' ''Unfortunately, the law minister himself is leading the blatant attack on the judiciary. Congress promises that the independence and integrity of the judiciary will be maintained and protected at all costs,'' the party said in its resolution.

The party will pass a ''new law to prevent and punish hate crimes'', it said.

''Congress promises to pass an anti-discrimination law to prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion, caste, gender or language in the supply of goods and services that are made available to the public in general such as housing, hostels, hotels, clubs, etc,'' the resolution said.

In the last eight and a half years under the BJP government, the party said, ''politics of hate has assumed alarming proportions and religious polarisation has reached its peak''. ''Hate crimes and atrocities have increased manifold. Vigilante right wing groups incite violence on various trivial issues. These groups operate with impunity and have started acting like police, spreading anarchy and fear. This fear in the minds of minorities is the aim of the BJP/RSS regime,'' the party said in its resolution. ''During the course of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, it was clear that majority of Indians yearn for love, peace and harmony,'' it said. ''Crimes against weaker sections of society have also increased. Atrocities against scheduled castes (SCs) have increased by 1.2 per cent in 2021, according to the NCRB. Violence against Dalit and adivasi women has also risen. Cases of rape against SC women, including, shockingly, minors, account for 7.64 per cent and ST women account for 15 per cent out of the total cases reported,'' the party also said.

The 85th plenary session of the Congress started here on Friday. Congress leaders are brainstorming on the party's strategy to prepare for the state assembly polls scheduled to be held this year and the 2024 general election during the plenary session.

