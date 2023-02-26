CBI questioning of Sisodia: Delhi Dy CM fighting 'battle of truth', says Bhagwant Mann

The entire country is with Manish Sisodia who is fighting the ''battle of truth'', Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after the AAP leader appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case on Sunday.

With several AAP leaders coming out in support of the Delhi deputy chief minister, Mann in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Manish ji, you are fighting the battle of truth…the whole country is with you…the love of millions of children is with you''.

He said ''we are all with the person'' who brought revolution in education sector. Sisodia on Sunday appeared before the CBI for questioning in the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Ahead of his questioning, the deputy chief minister said he was not afraid of going to jail over ''false allegations''

