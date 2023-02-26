DMK gearing up for Stalin's birthday bash, gold ring gift for new-borns

The ruling DMK is making preparations to celebrate the 70th birthday of party president and Chief Minister M K Stalin on March 1 in a grand style and a slew of events has been lined up which include gift of gold rings to new-borns, welfare programmes, public meetings and sporting events.

A public meeting, in which senior political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge are set to take part, would be held here and the party's South district unit is organising it. Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav would participate. Stalin would be felicitated by the leaders and DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and treasurer T R Baalu are among the party leaders who would be present to honour the party chief at the YMCA ground here. Thousands of party workers are set to take part in the rally here. DMK tweeted, ''We take great pleasure in inviting all our distinguished guests and leaders who will be joining us for the #HBDMKStalin70 celebrations of our beloved leader, #DravidaNayagan Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin.'' Stalin, born on March 1, 1953 would be turning 70 and 'Dravida Nayagan,' (Dravidian hero) is among the choice terms used by party workers and admirers to praise the DMK president. Gold rings to new-borns, saplings to farmers, blood donation camps, hosting community baby shower events, assistance including providing notebooks to students, community lunch, eye care service by holding eye camps are among the many dozens of State-wide events that are being organised by the DMK. As regards sports, cricket and kabaddi tournaments and marathon events are also being planned. Debate programmes are also on the cards. Distribution of sweets, hoisting of party flags and party propaganda meetings are being organised.

Ministers, district secretaries and office-bearers of party wings are holding consultative meetings to deliberate and finalise celebratory events. District heads have announced that welfare assistance would be given to people in their entire regions. The birthday is set to be celebrated by party workers outside Tamil Nadu as well and it includes Puducherry and Kerala. Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan would be inaugurating a photo exhibition of Stalin here on March 1.

