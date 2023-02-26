Work with discipline and unity to ensure victory in poll-bound states: Congress to party leaders

The Congress on Sunday gave a call to party leaders in poll-bound states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, to work with discipline and complete unity to ensure victory that will ''set the tone'' for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

In its five-point Raipur Declaration adopted at the party's 85th plenary session here, the Congress declared that it is ready to work with like minded political parties on the basis of a common, constructive programme to preserve and protect the Constitution and address the challenges.

''The coming year will see important state elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana. Party workers and leaders must work with discipline, solidarity and complete unity to ensure our victory. The results of these elections will set the tone for the all-important 2024 Lok Sabha elections,'' the declaration said.

The Congress is the only party that has never compromised with the BJP/RSS and its despicable politics, the party said in its declaration. ''We will always fight to protect our political values against the BJP's authoritarian, communal and crony capitalist onslaught. We are prepared to work with like-minded political parties on the basis of a common, constructive programme to preserve and protect the Constitution in letter and spirit and to address the three main challenges facing the country: growing economic inequality, intensifying social polarisation and deepening political dictatorship,'' the party said.

