Left Menu

Lift ban on media from recording question hour of Kerala Assembly: LoP to Speaker

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 26-02-2023 17:28 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 17:28 IST
Lift ban on media from recording question hour of Kerala Assembly: LoP to Speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Kerala State Assembly V D Satheesan on Sunday urged Speaker of the House A N Shamseer to withdraw the ban on media from recording proceedings of the legislature during the question hour.

In a letter to the Speaker, Satheesan said that presently the media relies on the Sabha TV for footage of Assembly proceedings and alleged that it has become a channel for the ruling party as it does not air protests by the opposition.

Restricting the media in the House, which is the sanctum of democracy, especially in Kerala, lowers the prestige of the legislature and sends a wrong message about the freedom of media, senior Congress leader Satheesan contended.

His letter comes a day before the budget session of the Assembly is scheduled to re-commence after a few days' gap.

The LoP said that in the past visual media was allowed to capture footage of the Assembly proceedings during the question hour, but it was banned during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the ban has not been lifted even after the COVID threat has subsided, the Congress leader contended.

Satheesan urged the Speaker to order immediate withdrawal of the ban.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023