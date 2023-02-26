BJP will win all 4 LS seats in Himachal Pradesh, claims party's Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pande

Months after losing Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Saroj Pandey exuded confidence that his party will win all four Lok Sabha seats in the state and help it retain power at the Centre.

Addressing a booth empowerment campaign in Bilaspur district, she exhorted the party workers to unitedly face the challenges ahead.

The BJP has already started preparing for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for which booth empowerment campaign was being run across the state, Pandey said, adding, ''We are confident the BJP will do well in the 2024 general elections.'' The BJP started by winning just two Lok Sabha seats and has now become the ''biggest'' political party in the nation, the Rajya Sabha MP said. State Organization General Secretary Pawan Rana, State Vice President Sanjeev Katwal and State General Secretary and MLA Trilok Jamwal were also present at the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)