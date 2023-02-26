BJP youth wing stages protest against killing of Kashmiri Pandit in J-K's Pulwama

BJP's youth wing Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha staged a protest here on Sunday against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit and demanded stern action against the terrorists responsible for the ''brutal act''.

The protesters chanted slogans against Pakistan and terrorists during the demonstration that was led by J-K BJYM president Arun Prabhat.

Sanjay Sharma (40), who worked as an ATM guard, was shot dead by terrorists from point-blank range in the Achan area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday.

''We strongly condemn the killing of innocent people by terrorists. The selective killings of minority community members in Kashmir are aimed at disturbing the hard earned peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

''We appeal to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha that security agencies should be given free hand to neutralize all terrorists involved in such killings,'' Prabhat said. He said they would not tolerate ''Pakistan's policy of bloodshed'' and all anti-national forces should be dealt with sternly.

''Terrorists and their sympathizers have been bleeding Jammu and Kashmir at the behest of Pakistan from whom they are taking money,'' he said.

Prabhat said the BJP government at the Centre has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and forces have crushed terrorism and would continue to do so.

''The stern action by our armed forces has caused a significant drop in terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir since abrogation of Article 370. ''An era of normalcy has returned to Jammu and Kashmir which has frustrated Pakistan and its sympathizers here,'' he said.

Seeking an immediate end to the senseless killing of innocent people, the BJYM leader said there was an urgent need to review the security arrangements for the minority community in Kashmir to ensure their safety and security.

