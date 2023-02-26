Any China lethal aid to Russia would come at real costs -White House's Sullivan
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 19:44 IST
China has not moved toward providing lethal aid that would help Russia in its invasion of Ukraine and the United States has made clear behind closed doors that such a move would have serious consequences, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday.
"Beijing will have to make its own decisions about how it proceeds, whether it provides military assistance, but if it goes down that road, it will come at real costs to China," Sullivan said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" program.
