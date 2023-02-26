Left Menu

Jharkhand assembly's budget session to begin on Monday

Reply to all questions of the opposition will be given, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said.The BJP said its MLAs will meet on Monday to decide its strategy.Questions will be raised in the House on issues such as corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and the recruitment policies, BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan told PTI.The government is expected to introduce some important bills during the session, including that on the recruitment policy.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2023 20:25 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 20:25 IST
Jharkhand assembly's budget session to begin on Monday
  • Country:
  • India

The budget session of the Jharkhand assembly will begin on Monday, officials said.

There will be 17 working days in the session, which will conclude on March 24. The government will table its budget for the financial year 2023-24 on March 3, they said.

The session will start with the address of Governor CP Radhakrishnan. Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday chaired a meeting of the ruling coalition, which also comprises the Congress and RJD besides his JMM, to decide the floor strategy.

''Various issues were discussed at the meeting. We want the House to function smoothly. Opposition and ruling bench members should use the opportunity to discuss issues concerning the people. Reply to all questions of the opposition will be given,'' Parliamentary Affairs Minister Alamgir Alam said.

The BJP said its MLAs will meet on Monday to decide its strategy.

''Questions will be raised in the House on issues such as corruption, deteriorating law and order situation and the recruitment policies,'' BJP chief whip Biranchi Narayan told PTI.

The government is expected to introduce some important bills during the session, including that on the recruitment policy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023