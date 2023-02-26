All set for Erode East bypoll

The stage is set for the bypoll to the Erode (East) Assembly constituency on Monday which pits the Congress backed by the ruling DMK against the opposition AIADMK.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the demise of sitting legislator E Thirumahan Everaa, son of Congress leader and former Union Minister E V K S Elangovan, who is the ruling combine's candidate. Elangovan is pitted against AIADMK's K Thennarasu, a former legislator.

''We are ready to conduct the by-election as per schedule for Erode East Assembly Constituency on Monday,'' said K Sivakumar, Returning Officer for the segment. He said all the preliminary works for the conduct of the bypoll had been completed.

Polling would commence at 7 am in all the 238 polling stations and will be completed at 6 pm.

The Returning Officer said the total number of voters in Erode (East) constituency was 2,26,876 -- of which 1,10,713 are men, 1,16,140 are women and 23 others including transgenders.

Security for the bypoll has been stepped up and police and paramilitary personnel have been deputed to the 32 sensitive polling stations, sources said.

The constituency witnessed a high-voltage campaign with top leaders of the ruling DMK, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's K Palaniswami canvassing votes for the respective candidates.

Leaders of the ruling front and the opposition AIADMK campaigned extensively in the run-up to the bypoll while film personality-turned-politician Seeman's Naam Tamilar Katchi too indulged in high-pitched canvassing.

The bypoll result will be out on March 2.

