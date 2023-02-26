Left Menu

BRS condemns 'undemocratic' arrest of Delhi Deputy CM

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 26-02-2023 22:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2023 22:24 IST
BRS condemns 'undemocratic' arrest of Delhi Deputy CM
Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia terming it an ''undemocratic'' move.

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

In a statement, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the BJP is resorting to ''stealth politics'' by inciting central agencies against the opposition parties in states where the saffron party cannot come to power.

The political conspiracies of the BJP against the opposition have become a deterrent to democracy in the country and the arrest is the pinnacle of BJP's achievement politics, he alleged.

Sisodia was arrested after BJP's debacle in the Delhi mayoral election and ''reprimand'' by the Supreme Court, the BRS leader further charged.

In Telangana too, BJP hatched a plan to purchase MLAs which was thwarted, Rama Rao added.

