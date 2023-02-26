BRS condemns 'undemocratic' arrest of Delhi Deputy CM
- Country:
- India
Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Sunday condemned the arrest of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia terming it an ''undemocratic'' move.
Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday evening in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.
In a statement, BRS Working President K T Rama Rao said the BJP is resorting to ''stealth politics'' by inciting central agencies against the opposition parties in states where the saffron party cannot come to power.
The political conspiracies of the BJP against the opposition have become a deterrent to democracy in the country and the arrest is the pinnacle of BJP's achievement politics, he alleged.
Sisodia was arrested after BJP's debacle in the Delhi mayoral election and ''reprimand'' by the Supreme Court, the BRS leader further charged.
In Telangana too, BJP hatched a plan to purchase MLAs which was thwarted, Rama Rao added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Telangana
- Rama Rao
- Manish Sisodia
- Sisodia
- BRS Working
- Bharat Rashtra Samithi
ALSO READ
KTR urges people to never allow "anarchic forces" to rule Telangana
PM's USD 5 trillion economy target a joke, should aim higher: Telangana CM
BJP releases list of candidates for Biennial Election to Legislative Councils of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana
Punjab CM visits reservoir, checkdam in Telangana
Telangana: Six coaches of Godavari Express derail, no one injured