FACTBOX-Results so far from Nigeria's presidential election

Nigeria's electoral commission has announced the following results following the country's presidential election, with the final tally expected within five days of the close of voting on Sunday.

Below are tallies for the top three candidates - Bola Tinubu from the All Progressives Congress party (APC), main opposition leader Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and the Labour Party's (LP) Peter Obi. EKITI STATE Bola Tinubu (APC) 201,494 Atiku Abubakar (PDP) 89,554 Peter Obi (LP) 11,397

