Left Menu

Man who shot witness in BSP MLA murder case referred to Lucknow hospital for treatment

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-02-2023 01:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 01:05 IST
Man who shot witness in BSP MLA murder case referred to Lucknow hospital for treatment
  • Country:
  • India

Raghvendra Singh, one of the gunners of Umesh Pal – the prime witness in the 2005 BSP MLA murder case – was referred to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences for better treatment on Sunday, police said.

According to the Prayagraj Police, Raghvendra Singh was undergoing treatment at the SRN Medical College and on the desire of his family members, and on the suggestion of the doctors, he was referred to SGPGI Lucknow.

Police said Singh was sent to Lucknow in an ambulance with an advanced life support system. The ambulance was sent in a fleet of five vehicles along with a team of four doctors.

A green corridor was made available to the convoy from SRN Medical College, Prayagraj to SGPGI, Lucknow, police said and added that Raghvendra Singh has been admitted to SGPGI for treatment.

Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was shot dead outside his residence here on Friday, the police said.

was cremated at the Dataganj ghat on Saturday after a postmortem examination.

One of his gunners also died after being hit in the firing.

The main accused in the Raju Pal murder case is mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, currently lodged in a Gujarat jail.

Prayagraj Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma on Friday told reporters that Umesh was attacked with crude bombs and shot outside his house. Two of his gunners (Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh), deployed in Pal's security by the government, were also injured in the attack.

A severely injured Umesh was rushed to Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital where he succumbed during treatment, the police said.

Gunner Sandeep Nishad was put on a ventilator and died later, police said.

Sharma had also said efforts were being made to identify the attackers on the basis of CCTV footage.

Eight teams have been formed to investigate all the aspects of the case and arrest those responsible for the attack, he had said then.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodia; Jazz Pharma ruling clears U.S. roadblock for rival narcolepsy drug and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu situation 'worrying'; WHO working with Cambodi...

 Global
2
Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces, terraces relaxed

Revenue of Rs 5.44 crore earned after norms for serving food in open spaces,...

 India
3
Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

Titan to more than double Zoya store counts, top-line by FY27

 India
4
India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 lk cr in 1 month

India's Enron Moment? Gautam Adani slips to No.30, group stocks lose Rs 12 l...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023