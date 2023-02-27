Maha delegation to meet PM Modi to demand classical language status for Marathi
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday informed the state legislative Assembly that a delegation with meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to seek classical language status for Marathi.
Shinde gave the assurance in the House on the first day of the Budget session.
"A delegation of legislators will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a request seeking classical language status for Marathi. Along with officials, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and I will meet the prime minister demanding action over it," the chief minister said.
NCP legislator Chhagan Bhujbal had raised the issue in the Assembly asking details about the long pending demand to accord classical language status to Marathi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dhankhar warns MPs, adjourns RS till next part of Budget Session on March 13, amid ruckus
Maha bypolls: Time to teach 'traitors' a lesson, says Ajit Pawar in swipe at Shinde rebellion
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot hits back after PM Narendra Modi’s jibe, says his state budget is model for country to follow.
Part 1 of Budget session concludes, Lok Sabha to meet again on March 13
Will send PM a copy: Rajasthan CM Gehlot hits back at Modi, says his state budget `model' for country