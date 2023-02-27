Left Menu

BJP's 'Pragathi Ratha' flagged off in Mangaluru

Updated: 27-02-2023 15:26 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 15:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 'Pragathi Ratha' yatra of the BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit was flagged off from the Kadri grounds here on Monday by party district president Sudarshan Moodbidri and Vedavyas Kamath MLA.

The yatra is aimed at creating awareness among the people about the achievements of the BJP governments at the Centre and the State ahead of the Assembly elections, Moodbidri said.

As many as six 'Pragathi Rathas' will traverse across all the eight assembly constituencies in the district.

City mayor Jayananda Anchan, deputy mayor Poornima and other party corporators were present on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

