AAP leaders dub Sisodia's arrest as 'murder of democracy', stage protest in Goa

Talking to reporters after the protest, Naik said the arrest of Sisodia was murder of democracy. Sisodias arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhis then health minister, in June last year.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 27-02-2023 16:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 16:12 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Aam Aadmi Party leaders on Monday protested outside the Bharatiya Janata Party's office in Panaji to condemn the arrest of Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and dubbed the action against the senior AAP leader as ''murder of democracy''.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the now-scrapped excise policy relating to the sale of alcohol.

In Goa, AAP leaders including MLAs Venzy Viegas and Cruz Silva, state party vice president Valmiki Naik and others protested outside the BJP's head office in Panaji. Talking to reporters after the protest, Naik said the arrest of Sisodia was “murder of democracy”. He claimed the situation in India currently is like the Emergency imposed in 1975, during which those opposing the government were imprisoned.

Naik said their protest was part of the nationwide call given by the AAP. Sisodia's arrest, one of the high-profile actions against an opposition leader, came after that of Satyendar Jain, Delhi's then health minister, in June last year. Both Sisodia and Jain have led what the AAP describes as the successful transformation of Delhi's education and health services, contributing to the party's popularity and continued electoral success.

