Nigeria's Peter Obi wins in Lagos state in presidential election

Reuters | Lagos | Updated: 27-02-2023 16:18 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 16:17 IST
Peter Obi Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi, whose campaign attracted youths and urban voters fed up with corrupt traditional politics, got the most votes in the commercial hub of Lagos state, which houses Africa's biggest city.

Obi of the Labour Party got 582,454 votes, just ahead of 572,606 for former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu for the governing All Progressives Congress party, electoral commission data showed on Monday. Lagos was previously Tinubu's main stronghold.

Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) got 75,750 votes.

