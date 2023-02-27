Nigeria's Peter Obi wins in Lagos state in presidential election

Nigerian presidential candidate Peter Obi, whose campaign attracted youths and urban voters fed up with corrupt traditional politics, got the most votes in the commercial hub of Lagos state, which houses Africa's biggest city.

Obi of the Labour Party got 582,454 votes, just ahead of 572,606 for former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu for the governing All Progressives Congress party, electoral commission data showed on Monday. Lagos was previously Tinubu's main stronghold.

Atiku Abubakar of the main opposition People's Democratic Party (PDP) got 75,750 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)