EU's von der Leyen looks forward to "new chapter" in relations with UK

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-02-2023 16:58 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 16:48 IST
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • United Kingdom

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Britain on Monday saying she was looking forward to opening a new chapter in diplomatic relations.

"I’m looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend," she said on Twitter.

She will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seeking to finalise details of a new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

