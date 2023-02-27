EU's von der Leyen looks forward to "new chapter" in relations with UK
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Britain on Monday saying she was looking forward to opening a new chapter in diplomatic relations.
"I’m looking forward to turning a page and opening a new chapter with our partner and friend," she said on Twitter.
She will meet British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, seeking to finalise details of a new deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland.
