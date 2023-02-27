Left Menu

Maha budget session: Uddhav's aide Milind Narvekar 'mistakenly' enters hall meant for legislators at Vidhan Bhavan

Milind Narvekar, a close confidant of Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday mistakenly entered the central hall, meant for Maharashtra legislators only, at Vidhan Bhavan here.Narvekar was supposed to watch the governors address to the members of both Houses on the first day of the Budget session from the visitors gallery.

Milind Narvekar, a close confidant of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, on Monday ''mistakenly'' entered the central hall, meant for Maharashtra legislators only, at Vidhan Bhavan here.

Narvekar was supposed to watch the governor's address to the members of both Houses on the first day of the Budget session from the visitors' gallery. However, he entered the central hall with other legislators before Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray pointed out to him that only MLAs and MLCs can enter the hall.

Narvekar later told reporters that he entered the central hall by mistake while looking for the visitor's gallery.

However, it was surprising that not a single security guard objected to Narvekar entering the central hall.

Eknath Shinde camp MLA Sanjay Shirsath didn't miss the opportunity to take a dig. ''Narvekar knows he is no longer a close aide of Uddhav Thackeray (former chief minister). He is eager to become a legislator. But the path to the Assembly or Council goes via chief minister Eknath Shinde,'' he said.

Aaditya Thackeray responded by saying, ''If he (Narvekar) wants to become a member of the legislature, I will have to check with him. However what happened today was unintentional on his part''.

