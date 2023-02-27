EU's von der Leyen to meet Britain's King Charles

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet King Charles at Windsor Castle during her visit to Britain on Monday to finalise talks with the British government on a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland

Von der Leyen is to hold talks with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, after which they are expected to announce new trading terms to resolve issues over the British province. The commission confirmed she would also meet Charles. There has been criticism that the monarch, who constitutionally is not supposed to be involved in political matters, was being pulled into the Brexit debate by the government should he be appearing to endorse any deal by agreeing to meet the European Commission president.

"The king is pleased to meet any world leader if they are visiting Britain and it is the government’s advice that he should do so," a palace spokesperson said. A palace source said the meeting between Charles and von der Leyen followed government advice that her visit would provide an opportunity to discuss a broad range of issues including Ukraine and climate change.

A Commission spokesperson said the Sunak meeting was to discuss the Northern Ireland protocol, while the meeting with the king "is not part of this process".

