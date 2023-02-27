Left Menu

"Condemn this act , those who committed this will be punished soon" JK LG Sinha on targeted killing in Pulwama

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the targeted killing of a Hindu Kashmiri pandit by terrorists. Security forces working on a 360 degree strategy.

ANI | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:02 IST
"Condemn this act , those who committed this will be punished soon" JK LG Sinha on targeted killing in Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo) Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the targeted killing of a Hindu Kashmiri pandit by terrorists. While talking to the media JK LG Sinha said " I condemn this act. Those who have done this will be punished soon."

LG Sinha stated that security forces are currently working on a strategy that will help them neutralize such events in near future. "For those who have committed this act, our security forces will be after them. Our forces are also working on a 360-degree security approach in this regard."

LG Sinha assured JK citizens of the prevalent situation in the state. "Such incidents do create suspicions in the mind of the people but the situation in the region is better than before," he said. On Sunday terrorists fired upon a Kashmiri Pandit minority (Sanjay Sharma) while he was on his way to the local market in the Pulwama district. He was shifted to the hospital however, he succumbed to injuries.

Earlier Mehbooba Mufti PDP chief had slammed the Union Govt over their failure to the protection of minorities. "The vicious cycle of killings doesn't seem to end. GOI has failed to protect minorities in J&K & reduced them to sitting ducks. Everyone here is paying a heavy price for this facade of normalcy. My deepest condolences to his family." Mufti tweeted.

Earlier today ADGP Kashmir Zone, J&K Police Vijay Kumar visited the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir to review the prevailing law and order situation in the area. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

