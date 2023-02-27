Former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies - statement
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-02-2023 17:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 17:17 IST
Britain's former House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd has died, a statement issued by current Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said on Monday.
"Not only was Betty Boothroyd an inspiring woman, but she was also an inspirational politician, and someone I was proud to call my friend," Hoyle's statement said.
