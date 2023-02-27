UK PM Sunak and EU's von der Leyen meeting is 'final' talks - Sunak spokesman
Discussions between British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday are the final talks in reaching a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland, Sunak's spokesman said.
"We believe these are the final talks and significant progress has been made over a number of weeks and months but it is important to have these leader-level discussions for the deal to be finally agreed," the spokesman told reporters.
