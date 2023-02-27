Left Menu

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-02-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 18:02 IST
Odisha CM meets Ambani, discusses investment opportunities
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday called on Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai and discussed investment opportunities.

Patnaik met Ambani and talked about the strengths of Odisha as an investment destination, and future investment plans of Reliance in the state, a communication received from the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Patnaik is on a two-day visit to the Western city.

Sources said Patnaik is likely to meet a number of other top industrialists during an investors' conference organised by the state government in Mumbai later in the day.

The Odisha CM had met several industrialists in Mumbai in September last year seeking investment for the state.

