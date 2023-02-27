Shiv Sena issues whip ahead of Budget session, "won't be scared of such whips" says Thackrey faction

Ahead of the Maharashtra Budget session, Shiv Sena under the leadership of Eknath Shinde has issued a whip to ensure the presence of all members in the state assembly. "Our party has issued a whip. This isn't for taking action against anyone but only about ensuring the presence of all party members in the House" said Shiv Sena leader & Maharastra Minister Uday Samant.

Uday Samant further stated that they are just following the Supreme court orders. "Work being done as per SC order. Nothing will be done in violation of the court order" he added. While strongly reacting to the whip being issued, the Thackrey-led faction said such whips won't scare them.

"People of Shiv Sena being threatened with the whip. When we didn't fear the manner in which Uddhav Thackeray's chair was taken away after joining forces with BJP, why will we be scared of this whip?" said Bhaskar Jadhav from the Thackeray faction. Bhaskar Jadhav further said, " They can issue whatever they want, won't follow whip".

Earlier Shinde and 39 other MLAs revolted against the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi administration in June last year, bringing the Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government to an end. Election Commission in recent order related to who is "Real Shiv sena" matter gave the Shinde-led bloc the 'Shiv Sena' name and the 'bow and arrow' poll symbol. Uddhav Thackeray faction has already filed a plea in the Supreme court challenging the EC decision.

It has to be noted that Maharashtra Budget Assembly is underway. The session will last till March 25, and the Maharashtra state budget will be announced on March 9. (ANI)

