Family bids emotional farewell to woman medico who died by suicide in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:14 IST
The family of a woman medical student, who died here days after she allegedly attempted suicide at her college hostel, bid tearful adieu to her at the funeral held on Monday.

The 22-year-old student's mortal remains were laid to rest at her native village near Warangal with scores of villagers and relatives joining the grief-stricken family members in paying their last respects.

Several people started trickling into the village since morning after the body was shifted from Hyderabad in the early hours of the day.

The deeply-anguished father of the woman said he expected his daughter to become a post graduate doctor soon.

The state government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to her family.

Describing the woman's death as 'extremely unfortunate' and 'painful,' state Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said in a release that the government would stand by her family.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has also expressed anguish over the demise of the post-graduate MBBS student, the Minister said.

Noting that the investigation was on into the incident and that the accused has already been arrested, Dayakar Rao said tough action would be taken against those found guilty.

The woman's father told media at the hospital late on Sunday night that the state government has assured him of providing another Rs 20 lakh and a gazetted officer-rank job to a family member.

A post mortem was conducted at the Gandhi government hospital before the body was taken to her native place.

The first-year postgraduate medical student allegedly attempted suicide at a state-run hospital in Warangal district on December 22 after being ''harassed'' by her senior in the same college.

The senior student was arrested on December 24.

State Health Minister Harish Rao expressed condolences to the deceased medico's family.

State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, state Congress chief A Revanth Reddy and leaders of other political parties condoled the death of the student.

Accusing the CM of not responding to the issue, Sanjay Kumar has demanded an inquiry into the woman's death by a sitting judge.

Expressing grief over the student's death, ruling BRS leader K T Rama Rao said the government would not spare the guilty.

Alleging that the opposition sought to politicise every issue, Rama Rao, son of the Chief Minister, said the BRS and the state government would stand by the medico's family and hand out tough punishment to the culprits.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

