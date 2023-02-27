Left Menu

Northern Ireland's DUP leader says needs time to look at post-Brexit deal - BBC

Reuters | Updated: 27-02-2023 19:14 IST | Created: 27-02-2023 19:14 IST
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said his party would "need to take time" to look at any deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements in the British province, a BBC reporter said on Monday.

"I'm neither positive nor negative - we need to take time to look at the deal, what's available and how does that match our seven tests," Donaldson said, a reporter for the BBC said on Twitter.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce a new deal on post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland later on Monday. The DUP's support is important to the success of any deal.

